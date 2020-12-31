OIN Finance (OIN) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $163,149.11 and approximately $102,908.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00563861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00159475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00308286 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00087087 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

