Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,403. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.