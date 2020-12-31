Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $14.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.75 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $11.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $53.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $53.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.71 million, with estimates ranging from $51.72 million to $56.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The company has a market cap of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

