HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.67. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,924. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 in the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in HomeStreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

