Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 21,923 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,367. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $101.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

