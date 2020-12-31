Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 10.3%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares dropped 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $54.62. Approximately 3,211,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 953,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

