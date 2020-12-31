Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 9.2%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 2,364,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,900,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

