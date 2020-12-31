Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading Down 8.1%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 1,606,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 936,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

