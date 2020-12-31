Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 8.8%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.78. 8,953,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 2,458,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

