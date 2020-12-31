Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,533,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,076,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 18.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 85.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

