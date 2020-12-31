Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,533,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,076,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.40.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.