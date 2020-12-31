FinNexus Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,213.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 1% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $127,213.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.02003195 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

