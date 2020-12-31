The Transfer Token (TTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $34.47 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.02003195 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

