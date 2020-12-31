Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) PT at $43.25

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 167,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,051. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.