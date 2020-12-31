YEE (YEE) Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $165,363.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, OKEx and DEx.top. Over the last week, YEE has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.02003195 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, FCoin, OKEx, Huobi, DEx.top, DigiFinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.