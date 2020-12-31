Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SND. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

SND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,879. The company has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

