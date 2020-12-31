Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

