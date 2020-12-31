Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,059. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.