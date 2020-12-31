U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 33,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,165. The stock has a market cap of $524.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

