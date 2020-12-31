Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.18

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of C$8.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

