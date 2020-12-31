Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 5,920,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,818,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

About Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

