Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.00

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 60133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.33. The stock has a market cap of £239.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.92.

Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) Company Profile (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

