Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $15.81

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 6,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

