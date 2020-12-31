49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$9.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59.

About 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

