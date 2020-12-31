CorionX (CORX) Reaches Market Cap of $70,269.32

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, CorionX has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One CorionX token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $70,269.32 and $5,485.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00294392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.01998209 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

Buying and Selling CorionX

CorionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

