Banco Bradesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 45,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical volume of 6,035 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 106,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 182,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,886,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

