LINA (LINA) Price Tops $0.0072

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $6,967.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 59% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00294392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.01998209 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

