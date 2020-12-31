Pigeoncoin Price Up 8.7% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $369,908.54 and $22,228.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000130 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,881,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

