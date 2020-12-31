More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0230

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $46,027.91 and $191.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00562863 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00159249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00308678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00087449 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

