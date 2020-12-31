MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 528,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 343,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Specifically, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in MarineMax by 1,280.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

