Native Utility Token (NUT) Price Hits $23.28 on Top Exchanges

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Native Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $23.28 or 0.00081176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and $89.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00563898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00159521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00086623 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

