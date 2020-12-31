Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 524.7% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 72.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 524.7% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $9,962.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00430498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

