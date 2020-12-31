Abitshadow Token Trading Down 58.6% Over Last Week (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Abitshadow Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abitshadow Token has a market cap of $5,775.71 and approximately $38.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00563898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00159521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00086623 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,557,931 tokens. The official website for Abitshadow Token is abitshadow.com

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

Abitshadow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

