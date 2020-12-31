botXcoin (BOTX) Hits Market Cap of $272.21 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $272.21 million and approximately $60,077.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00563898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00159521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00086623 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

