-$0.47 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.44).
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.
