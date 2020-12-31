Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce $32.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $37.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $128.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.28 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

NASDAQ KINS remained flat at $$6.62 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,330. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

