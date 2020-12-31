Seele (SEELE) Price Up 12% This Week

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Seele has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Seele token can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, Hotbit and HADAX.

Seele Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX, HADAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

