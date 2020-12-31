LUXCoin Price Reaches $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $517,021.26 and $4,330.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,434,366 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,133 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.