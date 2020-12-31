Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Italo has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. Italo has a market cap of $11,564.59 and $720.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00565492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00160526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00310446 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 5,791,868 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.