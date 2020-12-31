CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Achieves $6.12 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $892,222.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00295165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.91 or 0.02017513 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

