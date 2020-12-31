$0.99 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.04. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TER traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

