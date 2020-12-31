Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.
GTLS traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $118.90. 1,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 3,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 182,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
