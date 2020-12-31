Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $118.90. 1,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 3,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 182,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.