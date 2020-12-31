CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185,589 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

