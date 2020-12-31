ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $890.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 715.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00550995 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,334,653,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,334,389,229 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

