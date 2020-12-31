-$0.17 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

EPIX traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 3,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,405. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $392.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

