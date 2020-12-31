Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,856. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

