InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.18 ($52.76).

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of IHG stock traded down GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,690 ($61.28). The company had a trading volume of 125,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,400. The firm has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,685.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,194.40. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,268 ($68.83).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

