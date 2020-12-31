Selfkey (KEY) Reaches One Day Volume of $221,819.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Binance and RightBTC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $221,819.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00294057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.91 or 0.02005710 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

