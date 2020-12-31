PEPS Coin Price Down 1.8% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $130,690.35 and $182.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021778 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002367 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 530% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,426,805 coins and its circulating supply is 41,219,112 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

