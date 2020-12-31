Interzone One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,713.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $740.05 or 0.02577333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00433289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.01 or 0.01198053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00548551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00220467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

