LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. LockTrip has a market cap of $10.16 million and $25,617.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021778 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 530% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00031359 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

